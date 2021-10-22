Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Virginia is trailing Maryland for job growth

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 2:24 PM

FILE – In this Thursday, June 24, 2021 file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside a retail store. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Unemployment rates continue to fall, and states continue to gain or regain jobs. Maryland’s job growth rate is outpacing Virginia and is one of the strongest in the nation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports between September 2020 and September 2021, Maryland has added 105,700 jobs, for a job growth rate of 4.1%. In that same period, Virginia had regained 73,000 jobs, for a job growth rate of 1.9%.

The District’s annual job growth rate in September was 16,700, or 2.3%.

Unemployment rates are sharply lower than a year ago. Maryland’s September jobless rate was 5.9%, compared to 7.0% a year earlier. Virginia’s 3.8% unemployment rate in September compares to 6.6% a year ago. D.C.’s unemployment rate last month was 6.5%, compared to 8.7% a year ago.

The national unemployment rate in September was 4.8%.

California and Nevada still have the highest unemployment rates, at 7.5% each in September. Nebraska and Utah had the lowest unemployment rates, at 2.0% and 2.4%.

BLS posts seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rates and payroll gains online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

