Sheetz to open new store at BWI Marshall Airport

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 4, 2021, 10:30 AM

The popular convenience store chain Sheetz will open a new location by the rail station at BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based chain was chosen to develop a four-acre site at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and Amtrak Way at BWI. The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the sublease for the Sheetz gas station and store on Sept. 22.

The new location is conveniently near the airport’s rental car facility.

“The new store location will offer excellent service for our passengers, rental car customers, and employees and local residents,” said BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director Ricky Smith. “The popular, high quality Sheetz brand will reinforce our commitment to offer a convenient, modern airport with outstanding amenities.”

The Board of Public Works had previously contracted with PMG Airport Plazas, which builds and operates service plazas at U.S. airports, to develop the site.

Construction on the BWI Sheetz is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022. When completed, the store and gas station will be open 24 hours a day.

Sheetz has an existing airport location at Dulles Plaza near Dulles International Airport in Sterling, Virginia.

Family-owned Sheetz, founded in 1952, has more than 630 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

