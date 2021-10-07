Small McLean satellite company plans big expansion

McLean, Virginia-based SpaceLink will grow its headquarters staff from 10 employees to more than 50 after receiving state incentives for its expansion.

SpaceLink also has operations in Silicon Valley.

“Northern Virginia is an important hub for the aerospace and defense industry, which makes it a great fit for SpaceLink’s corporate headquarters,” said CEO David Bettinger.

SpaceLink’s satellite relay network provides secure and continuous communications between spacecraft in orbit and the ground using optical inter-satellite links. Its relay network was developed in McLean.

Customers include Earth observation companies, commercial space stations and satellite servicers. Its missions include defense and intelligence, human space flight and satellite data.

SpaceLink’s constellation of medium Earth orbit links transmit signals directly to Earthbound customers and serves as a WiFi network in space.

The company worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure assistance through the Virginia Jobs and Investment Program. The state-funded program provides both consulting and funding to companies who create new jobs in the commonwealth.

The dollar amount of assistance SpaceLink will receive was not immediately available.

SpaceLink’s headquarters is at 8260 Greensboro Drive in Tysons. It established the headquarters earlier this year.