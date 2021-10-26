Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Newest NoMa apartment building…

Newest NoMa apartment building to have ‘tranquility cabanas’ and tea room

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Developer Skanska will break ground on its newest D.C.-area project in November, an apartment building in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood.

The 13-story building will be called OZMA, at 44 M St., N.E.

New York-based Skanska is financing, developing and managing construction of the project.

OZMA is expected to be completed in 2024, and will have 275 residential units, 7,900 square feet of retail space, a “secret garden,” an art studio, social spaces, a rooftop lounge, a pool and what Skanska calls tranquility cabanas. (“A serene escape within the building’s green outdoor space to enhance resident wellness” is how Alyssa Merti, spokeswoman for Skanska at The Brand Guild, describes it.)

OZMA apartment building rendering
OZMA will be an apartment building at 44 M Street in Northeast. (Courtesy Skanska)

The building also will have a tearoom connected to its atrium.

Skanska said it expects the building will be the first residential building designed to meet LEED Gold, Fitwel and WiredScore certifications.

Skanska’s other projects have included 2112 Pennsylvania Ave., where it has its D.C.-based offices, the first commercial office building in D.C. to receive the WELL Heath-Safety Rating and 1776 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, the first LEED v3 Platinum project in Northern Virginia.

Skanska is an infrastructure company, having built the First Street Tunnel and is responsible for the 11th Street Bridge reconstruction and adjacent intersections.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With hundreds of pending unfair labor practice complaints, FLRA nominees pledge action

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up