Occidental Petroleum, Chubb rise; Allogene, Oshkosh fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Quidel Corp., up $1.83 to $138.04.
The medical diagnostics company gave investors a surprisingly good revenue update as demand for COVID-19 tests remains strong.
Allogene Therapeutics Inc., down $11.25 to $13.13.
The cancer treatment developer said the FDA ordered a pause to AlloCART-T studies following a report of a chromosomal abnormality in a participant.
Oshkosh Corp., down $5.34 to $100.85.
The heavy vehicle manufacturer said supply chain problems and higher costs will crimp its financial results.
Momentive Global Inc., up $2.08 to $23.70.
The software company is reportedly considering a sale.
Tesla Inc., down $8.12 to $785.49.
The electric vehicle maker is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas from California.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.15 to $33.63.
Oil prices rose and helped lift energy company stocks.
Capital One Financial Corp., up 92 cents to $168.80.
Bank stocks made gains with rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Chubb Limited, up $4.46 to $182.78.
The insurance company is buying insurance operations in seven Asia-Pacific markets from Cigna.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.