Laguna Beach jeweler brings its power gems to Georgetown, Bethesda

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 5, 2021, 1:18 PM

Jeweler gorjana is opening its Bethesda and Georgetown stores Oct. 15. (Courtesy gorjana)

Laguna Beach, California, jeweler gorjana is opening stores in Georgetown in D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland, extending its east coast expansion.

The chain, founded in an apartment in 2004 by husband and wife team Jason and Gorjana Reidel, will now have 23 stores, mostly in California and New York, with others in Chicago, Austin, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Currently, D.C. and Bethesda represent one of our top metropolitan e-commerce regions so we are thrilled to bring our branded retail store experience to these communities,” the Reidels said in a statement.

Their handmade jewelry includes what they call layering sets and power gemstones. The stores also provide complementary engraving.

In Georgetown, gorjana will take space in EastBank’s 3029 M Street NW, and will open Oct. 15. In Bethesda, the store will open at Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row at 4810 Bethesda Avenue, and will also open Oct. 15

EastBank is Georgetown’s largest retail landlord and has signed leases with several new retailers ahead of the holidays, including apparel retailer Aerie/Offline, apparel retailer Everlane, family-run clothing store Faherty Brand, mattress and furniture store Avocado Mattress, and a retail lab that features small local merchants looking to explore a retail location before committing to one called Concept 31/M.

At Bethesda Row, gorjana will join more than two dozen other retailers, and three dozen cafes and restaurants.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

