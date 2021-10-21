Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus…

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 1:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound’s bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections. It started its U.S. business in 2018 with destinations across the Southwest, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Since then the company has expanded its operations to facilitate travel between additional cities in the Southwest, South, Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

Greyhound, founded in 1914, currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year. It has been owned since 2007 by FirstGroup PLC of Aberdeen, Scotland. FirstGroup said it will keep some Greyhound-related property and lease it back to the buyer.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Navy Department to increase accountability of primes to meet subcontracting goals

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

HHS AI strategy hinges on culture shift, knowledge exchange

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up