Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 76 cents to $83.57 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 6 cents to $83.72 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.50 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $5.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $18.70 to $1,783.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $23.95 an ounce and December copper fell 7 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.93 Japanese yen from 113.46 yen. The dollar rose to 0.87 euro from 0.86 euro.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up