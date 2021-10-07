Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Capital One delays its…

Capital One delays its return to the office until sometime in 2022

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McLean, Virginia-based Capital One Financial, one of the largest employers in the D.C. metro, has now delayed its plans for U.S. employees returning to in-person work until sometime in 2022.

It had most recently planned to reopen its offices Nov. 2. It is the third delay. In June, it planned to reopen offices Sept. 7.

Capital One did not target a specific date in 2022, saying a decision was made not to attempt to forecast a specific date for a full-scale reopening of U.S. offices. Employees will be provided 30 days advance notice before any decision to fully reopen U.S. offices is made.

The company cited the continued prevalence in the U.S. of COVID-19 infection and transmission.

In June, the company also told employees it would institute a company-wide hybrid model when offices opened. That hybrid model will remain in place when it does reopen offices in 2022.

Capital One employees will work remotely Mondays and Fridays, with those days being enterprise-wide virtual work days. Its offices will be fully open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and while employees will be encouraged to come into the office, they won’t be required to be in the office any certain number of days.

A recent internal survey found 96% of its employees wanted to incorporate virtual work into their regular schedules.

Capital One has nearly 10,000 employees at its Tysons headquarters and elsewhere in the D.C. region, and 52,000 globally.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

Pentagon finishes research for JEDI replacement as Supreme Court dismisses final legal challenge

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up