Capital One delays its return to the office until sometime in 2022

McLean, Virginia-based Capital One Financial, one of the largest employers in the D.C. metro, has now delayed its plans for U.S. employees returning to in-person work until sometime in 2022.

McLean, Virginia-based Capital One Financial, one of the largest employers in the D.C. metro, has now delayed its plans for U.S. employees returning to in-person work until sometime in 2022.

It had most recently planned to reopen its offices Nov. 2. It is the third delay. In June, it planned to reopen offices Sept. 7.

Capital One did not target a specific date in 2022, saying a decision was made not to attempt to forecast a specific date for a full-scale reopening of U.S. offices. Employees will be provided 30 days advance notice before any decision to fully reopen U.S. offices is made.

The company cited the continued prevalence in the U.S. of COVID-19 infection and transmission.

In June, the company also told employees it would institute a company-wide hybrid model when offices opened. That hybrid model will remain in place when it does reopen offices in 2022.

Capital One employees will work remotely Mondays and Fridays, with those days being enterprise-wide virtual work days. Its offices will be fully open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and while employees will be encouraged to come into the office, they won’t be required to be in the office any certain number of days.

A recent internal survey found 96% of its employees wanted to incorporate virtual work into their regular schedules.

Capital One has nearly 10,000 employees at its Tysons headquarters and elsewhere in the D.C. region, and 52,000 globally.