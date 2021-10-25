Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Buying a house with…

Buying a house with a friend or roommate? There’s a lot to agree to

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 25, 2021, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unmarried partners often buy a house together, but there has been an increase in friends or roommates buying together as well, and for those buyers, there is plenty to work out ahead of time.

Home purchases by roommates are still a small fraction of total sales, but in the second quarter of 2021, their share rose to 3% of all buyers, up from 2% a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors in D.C.

NAR cites a couple of likely reasons, including a drop in marriage rates and people getting married later but not wanting to miss out on homeownership, and, with home prices so high, the significant increase in buying power and saving power two people have.

It might be a good financial arrangement, but there are a lot of “what ifs.”

“Certainly if someone does partner up in a romantic relationship and wants to move out, or that partner wants to move in, you suddenly have a house of three. Or what if one person gets a job on the other side of the country, what happens to that property?,” said Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at NAR.

Such buyers should treat their purchase together as a business partnership.

“Are both of you contributing the same down payment and the same closing costs? Are you earning equity in the same way? Also, are the rooms the same size? Are the bedrooms the same size? Do both have en-suite baths? How is that going to work out,” Lautz said.

NAR recommends all potential scenarios, including how long-term of an investment it is and how equitable the partnership is, should be addressed with a legally-binding, attorney-drafted agreement before the purchase is made.

Roommates and friends buying a home together are not just young buyers. Some are widowed or single seniors.

“It is very expensive to actually downsize by yourself. And maybe you want companionship. So it becomes a great option for perhaps the ‘Golden Girls’ scenario,” Lautz said.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Moving more TRICARE patients to civilian care would cause 'significant harm,' study finds

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up