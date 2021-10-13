Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
$107M apartment high-rise in Bethesda breaks ground

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 9:21 AM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Washington Property Company has broken ground on a 22-story apartment high-rise in downtown Bethesda, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

The $107 million apartment community will be located at 7607 Old Georgetown Road at the intersection with Commerce Lane. It is the site of a former La Madeleine cafe, which closed permanently last November.

The upcoming Solaire high-rise at 7607 Old Georgetown Rd. in Bethesda. (Courtesy Washington Property Company)

This will be the seventh Solaire-branded apartment community Washington Property Company has delivered in the D.C. region, all within walking distance of Red Line Metro stops, including a 139-unit luxury apartment building nearby at 7100 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

The new high-rise will have 198 apartments and 1,500 square feet of street level retail, as well as four levels of underground parking. Thirty of the apartments will be moderately priced dwelling units (MPDUs) and 168 will have market-rate one and two bedroom units.

The building will have a rooftop clubhouse and roof terrace, penthouse fitness center, a teleconference room available for reservation and on-site concierge.

In total, it will mean Washington Property Company will own 1,700 apartment units under the Solaire name.

The company closed on a $69 million construction loan from Bank of America for the new high-rise. It is designed by Washington-based architectural firm Shalom Baranes Associates. Clark Construction Group is the general contractor.

Washington Property Company has developed more than 8 million square feet of commercial space in the D.C. area, and has more than 1.6 million residential square feet currently under development.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

