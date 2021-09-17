Unemployment rates in Md. and Va. hit new pandemic low

Unemployment rates in August fell in D.C., Maryland and Virginia from the previous month, and almost all states reported lower unemployment rates than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Thirteen other states also continued to post month-to-month job gains.
In August, Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in July. A year earlier it was 8.6%. Virginia’s August unemployment rate was 4.0%, down from 4.2% in July and 7.0% in August 2020.
D.C.’s August unemployment rate was 6.5%, down from July’s 6.7%, and down from 8.8% a year earlier.
All unemployment rates are reported on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Maryland has posted the strongest job recovery, ending August with 127,000 more jobs than it had a year earlier. That’s a job growth rate of 5.0%.
Virginia has regained 82,500 jobs, for an annual job growth rate of 2.2%. The District had 15,700 more jobs than it did a year earlier, for a job growth rate of 2.1%.
Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate in August at 7.7%, but the state had about double that rate in August 2020. Nebraska, at just 2.2%, posted the lowest unemployment rate in August.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and payroll changes online.