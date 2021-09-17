Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Unemployment rates in Md.…

Unemployment rates in Md. and Va. hit new pandemic low

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 17, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unemployment rates in August fell in D.C., Maryland and Virginia from the previous month, and almost all states reported lower unemployment rates than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thirteen other states also continued to post month-to-month job gains.

In August, Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in July. A year earlier it was 8.6%. Virginia’s August unemployment rate was 4.0%, down from 4.2% in July and 7.0% in August 2020.

D.C.’s August unemployment rate was 6.5%, down from July’s 6.7%, and down from 8.8% a year earlier.

All unemployment rates are reported on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Maryland has posted the strongest job recovery, ending August with 127,000 more jobs than it had a year earlier. That’s a job growth rate of 5.0%.

Virginia has regained 82,500 jobs, for an annual job growth rate of 2.2%. The District had 15,700 more jobs than it did a year earlier, for a job growth rate of 2.1%.

Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate in August at 7.7%, but the state had about double that rate in August 2020. Nebraska, at just 2.2%, posted the lowest unemployment rate in August.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and payroll changes online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up