Historic Dupont Circle hotel will become luxury senior living

The Fairfax Embassy Row Hotel on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, near Dupont Circle, has been acquired by Omega Healthcare Investors and Maplewood Senior Living, and will be converted into an ultra-high end senior living apartment community.

The hotel’s previous owner, Westbrook Partners, had fully renovated the hotel in 2018. It closed at the start of the pandemic and was permanently closed earlier this month. The hotel, which opened in 1927, was famously-known for its celebrity- and politician-attracting Jockey Club bar and restaurant.

Maplewood Senior Living will brand the senior living community under its new Inspīr brand, the first of which opened in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, at 1802 Second Ave.

The nearly 174,000-square-foot, eight-story building will be converted into 174 luxury apartments. The building will have award-winning chefs, spa-style wellness and A-list cultural events, according to Maplewood, which says the property will be akin to staying at a luxury hotel.

It also will offer assisted living and memory care.

“We have taken careful consideration to identify locations where we can truly offer exceptional resident experiences that are reflective of the history, culture and vibrancy of the cities that surround them,” said Inspīr president and CEO Gregory Smith.

The company did not say when the conversion would begin or be completed.

Westport, Connecticut-based Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 other senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.