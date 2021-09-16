Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Historic Dupont Circle hotel…

Historic Dupont Circle hotel will become luxury senior living

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fairfax Embassy Row Hotel on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, near Dupont Circle, has been acquired by Omega Healthcare Investors and Maplewood Senior Living, and will be converted into an ultra-high end senior living apartment community.

The hotel’s previous owner, Westbrook Partners, had fully renovated the hotel in 2018. It closed at the start of the pandemic and was permanently closed earlier this month. The hotel, which opened in 1927, was famously-known for its celebrity- and politician-attracting Jockey Club bar and restaurant.

Maplewood Senior Living will brand the senior living community under its new Inspīr brand, the first of which opened in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, at 1802 Second Ave.

The Fairfax Embassy Row Hotel on Massachusetts Avenue, near Dupont Circle, will be converted into an high end senior living apartment community. (Courtesy Google Maps)

The nearly 174,000-square-foot, eight-story building will be converted into 174 luxury apartments. The building will have award-winning chefs, spa-style wellness and A-list cultural events, according to Maplewood, which says the property will be akin to staying at a luxury hotel.

It also will offer assisted living and memory care.

“We have taken careful consideration to identify locations where we can truly offer exceptional resident experiences that are reflective of the history, culture and vibrancy of the cities that surround them,” said Inspīr president and CEO Gregory Smith.

The company did not say when the conversion would begin or be completed.

Westport, Connecticut-based Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 other senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Vendor on USPS vehicle contract shortlist ends bid protest over award

Why Biden's internal federal workforce and external equity initiatives go hand in hand

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up