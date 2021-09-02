DC metro unemployment falls to pandemic low

The unemployment rate for the D.C. metro region fell to 5.1% in July, down from 5.6% in June and 8.4% a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Baltimore metro unemployment rate in July was 5.4%, down from 6.4% the previous month and 8.3% a year earlier.

A total of 31 metro areas had jobless rates of less than 3% in July, while seven metros had rates of at least 10%. The national unemployment rate in July was 5.7%.

Logan, Utah, and Lincoln, Nebraska, had the lowest metro unemployment rates in July, at 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 20.1%. .

Among metro areas with a population of at least 1 million, Salt Lake City and Oklahoma City retained the lowest unemployment rates in July, at 2.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Las Vegas had the highest big city unemployment rate at 9.4%, followed by Los Angeles at 9.3%.

The D.C. metro continues to regain jobs, adding 38,305 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in July, ending July with 3.42 million.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts metro area unemployment rates online.