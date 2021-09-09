9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.16 to $68.14 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.15 to $71.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. October natural rose 12 cents to $5.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6.50 to $1,800 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $24.18 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.70 Japanese yen from 110.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1830 from $1.1823.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

