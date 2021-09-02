Another half-off Amtrak flash sale, but act fast

Amtrak has rolled out a National Fall Flash Sale, and standard fares are 50% off. But the tickets must be purchased by Sept. 8.

Amtrak has rolled out a National Fall Flash Sale, and standard fares are 50% off. But the tickets must be purchased by Sept. 8.

The Flash Sale fares are good for travel between now and Nov. 18, and are valid in coach and Acela Business Class for destinations nationwide, including the Northeast Corridor.

Sample fares from D.C.’s Union Station include $17 to Philadelphia in coach, $28 to New York City in coach and D.C. to New York on Acela for $60 one-way.

D.C. to Chicago is also $53 one-way. That’s a 17-hour trip.

Restrictions include booking travel at least three days prior to travel. Fares are not refundable and may not be available on all scheduled trains.

Amtrak ridership has picked up this summer. Ridership on the Northeast Corridor is currently running at about 65% of pre-pandemic levels, performing better than its overall national network, with ridership above 50%.