CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Business & Finance » Another half-off Amtrak flash…

Another half-off Amtrak flash sale, but act fast

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 9:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amtrak has rolled out a National Fall Flash Sale, and standard fares are 50% off. But the tickets must be purchased by Sept. 8.

The Flash Sale fares are good for travel between now and Nov. 18, and are valid in coach and Acela Business Class for destinations nationwide, including the Northeast Corridor.

Sample fares from D.C.’s Union Station include $17 to Philadelphia in coach, $28 to New York City in coach and D.C. to New York on Acela for $60 one-way.

D.C. to Chicago is also $53 one-way. That’s a 17-hour trip.

Restrictions include booking travel at least three days prior to travel. Fares are not refundable and may not be available on all scheduled trains.

Amtrak ridership has picked up this summer. Ridership on the Northeast Corridor is currently running at about 65% of pre-pandemic levels, performing better than its overall national network, with ridership above 50%.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up