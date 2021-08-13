CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers vaccines at your home | Extra vaccines for some | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Planned senior high-rise in Alexandria also includes a medical building

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 13, 2021, 10:44 AM

A rendering of the planned senior living and medical office building that will go up in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood. Construction begins Fall 2022. (Courtesy Trammel Crow Company)

A future senior living high-rise near the Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood will also include an adjoining medical office building.

Developer Trammell Crow Company’s 383,000-square-foot mixed-used project, at 765 John Carlyle St., will include an 18-story senior living building with 215 residences with independent, assisted and memory care options.

The 10-story medical building will include health systems and medical groups with outpatient procedures.

Both buildings will share a 440-space parking garage.

Trammell Crow’s development partners on this project include JM Zell Partners and CBRE Global Investors.

Senior Resource Group, with 32 retirement communities in the U.S., mostly in California, will manage the senior living high-rise; medical office real estate investment firm Remedy Medical Properties will partner on the medical building.

“We have seen a steady demand for convenient and amenity-based senior housing options at the national level. This need is also replicated at a local level,” said Eric Fischer of Trammell Crow’s Mid-Atlantic office.

Construction on the John Carlyle Street project will begin in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed by late 2024.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

