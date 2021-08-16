CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Lottery, casinos deliver record $1.4B in Maryland

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 3:26 PM

Maryland’s six casinos and the state’s lottery ticket sales resulted in a record $1.39 billion in funding that was collected by the state in fiscal 2021.

Lottery sales totaled a record $2.6 billion, topping the previous record set in fiscal 2019. Profits from the sale of lottery tickets contributed $667.4 million to funds collected by the state, also a record.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports lottery players won more than $1.66 billion in prizes, or an average of $4.5 million a day in fiscal 2021. Retailers were paid $197.2 million in commissions, or an average of $45,000 per retailer.

Scratch-off ticket sales hit a record for the seventh consecutive fiscal year, totaling $993.4 million.

The state’s six casinos generated $1.75 billion in gaming revenue, $723.5 million of which Maryland collected for various state programs, most to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland established Maryland Lottery and Gaming in 1973. Since then, lottery sales have contributed $17.9 billion to state programs and services. The first Maryland casinos opened in 2010.

The casinos have generated a combined $11.8 billion in gaming revenue since, and contributed $5.3 million to the state.

