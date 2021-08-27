CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks rallied to more record highs Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that has helped the market soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year.

In a highly anticipated speech, the Fed’s chair said one milestone has been reached for the central bank to slow a bond-buying program that’s assisting the economy. But he stressed that the move toward eventually raising rates will be gradual.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.37 points, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 35,455.80.

The Nasdaq rose 183.69 points, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.17 points, or 2.9%, to 2,277.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.70 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 335.72 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 414.84 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 109.55 points, or 5.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 753.30 points, or 20%.

The Dow is up 4,849.32 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,241.22 points, or 17.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 302.30 points, or 15.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up