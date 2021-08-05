Former Tysons Galleria Macy’s reinvented as mini-mall with movie theater, bowling alley

Tysons Galleria owner Brookfield Properties has taken the wraps off the redevelopment of its 30-year-old former Macy's big-box department store.

Tysons Galleria owner Brookfield Properties has taken the wraps off the redevelopment of its 30-year-old former Macy’s big-box department store, which is morphing into a mini-mall of its own, along with a movie theater and bowling alley.

The first retailer in the redesigned 200,000-square-foot space to open is artisan furniture store Arhaus, which has relocated from Tysons Corner Center.

Over the course of the next several months, RH (the former Restoration Hardware) and Crate & Barrel will open locations in the former Macy’s space. Bowling alley Bowlero, which includes dining, bars and arcade games, will come later, as will CMX Cinebistro, an upscale multiscreen cinema with in-seat dining service, as well as a lounge and bar.

There is also more than 19,000 square feet of common areas.

“We are very pleased with the way the project has come together,” said Rich Dinning, senior general manager of Tysons Galleria. “Between the redesign of the physical space itself and the new tenants that we’ve brought in, we feel that we’ve created something truly special for our customers and community.”

The Macy’s store at Tysons Galleria closed in early 2019. Brookfield Properties acquired Tysons Galleria in 2018.