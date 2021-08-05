2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Business & Finance » Former Tysons Galleria Macy's…

Former Tysons Galleria Macy’s reinvented as mini-mall with movie theater, bowling alley

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Tysons Galleria owner Brookfield Properties has taken the wraps off the redevelopment of its 30-year-old former Macy’s big-box department store.

Brookfield Properties/Albert Ting
The Macy’s store at Tysons Galleria closed in early 2019.

Brookfield Properties/Albert Ting
The first retailer in the redesigned 200,000-square-foot space to open is artisan furniture store Arhaus, which has relocated from Tysons Corner Center.

Brookfield Properties/Albert Ting
(1/3)

Tysons Galleria owner Brookfield Properties has taken the wraps off the redevelopment of its 30-year-old former Macy’s big-box department store, which is morphing into a mini-mall of its own, along with a movie theater and bowling alley.

The first retailer in the redesigned 200,000-square-foot space to open is artisan furniture store Arhaus, which has relocated from Tysons Corner Center.

Over the course of the next several months, RH (the former Restoration Hardware) and Crate & Barrel will open locations in the former Macy’s space. Bowling alley Bowlero, which includes dining, bars and arcade games, will come later, as will CMX Cinebistro, an upscale multiscreen cinema with in-seat dining service, as well as a lounge and bar.

There is also more than 19,000 square feet of common areas.

“We are very pleased with the way the project has come together,” said Rich Dinning, senior general manager of Tysons Galleria. “Between the redesign of the physical space itself and the new tenants that we’ve brought in, we feel that we’ve created something truly special for our customers and community.”

The Macy’s store at Tysons Galleria closed in early 2019. Brookfield Properties acquired Tysons Galleria in 2018.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up