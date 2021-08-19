National Cannabis Festival will require vaccinations or negative tests

The National Cannabis Festival, set for RFK Stadium next week, is the first major outdoor event in D.C. since the pandemic began, and will require all attendees to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival date.

The daylong festival, set for Aug. 28, has sold more than 20,000 tickets to date.

“We are proactively doing what we can to ensure a safe experience for our attendees,” said Caroline Phillips, founder and producer of the festival. “The National Cannabis Festival hopes to be an example of how to move forward in this new era and safely host large-scale events.”

Those attending will also be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks unless eating and drinking, and to social distance when possible.

The festival will feature addresses by several state and local lawmakers, and include four educational pavilions, as well as live music, food and drink.

The first Cannabis Festival was held in 2016. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.