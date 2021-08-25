CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Arlington's biggest pool is open

Arlington’s biggest pool is open

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 11:30 AM

The Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center sports a 50-meter pool with one, three and five-meter high diving towers and spectator seating. (Courtesy Arlington County)

Arlington County’s $60 million Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center opened Aug. 23, the newest addition to Long Bridge Park, just North of Reagan National Airport along the Potomac River in Virginia.

The 92,000-square-foot facility includes Arlington County’s only 50-meter pool with one, three and five-meter high diving towers and spectator seating overlooking the pool. The facility will be used for competitive swimming and diving events and recreational lap swimming and aquatics classes.

The facility has a leisure pool, a large spiral waterslide, a “sprayground,” and a lazy river water feature.

There also is an 8,0000-square-foot fitness center.

Arlington County began redeveloping the Long Bridge Park a decade ago. The 30-acre park includes lighted multisport fields, including the home field for Marymount University’s lacrosse and soccer teams, trails, public art displays, a rain garden and an overlook at the north end of the park.

In 2019, Boeing donated $10 million to Arlington County for Long Bridge Park. Boeing’s Arlington campus is at 929 Long Bridge Drive.

Admission fees for the Aquatics and Fitness center range from $9 a day for Arlington County residents and $11.25 a day for non-county residents, to annual passes that cost $630 for county residents and $819 for non-county residents. There are family passes and discounts for seniors.

Active duty military families have free admission to the facility.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

