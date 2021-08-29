29 DC-area companies on Inc’s fastest growing list

The highest ranked local company is Arlington, Virginia-based Olympic Media, an advertising and marketing firm which specializes in digital copywriting.

Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America includes 29 in the D.C. region in its highest 500.

The rankings are based on three-year revenue growth, and considers only companies that apply to be considered and meet requirements, such as having revenue of at least $2 million in 2019. Inc. has been publishing the list annually since 1982.

Inc. also tallies the economic impact of each metro’s fastest-growing companies. In the D.C. metro, those that made the list have total revenue of $18.5 billion, and have created almost 65,000 jobs since their inception. The median three-year revenue growth for D.C. area companies in the top 500 is 161%.

The highest ranked local company is Arlington, Virginia-based Olympic Media, an advertising and marketing firm which specializes in digital copywriting. The four-year-old company has three-year revenue growth of more than 20,000%, ranking it No. 13 on the national list.

Rockville-based Behavioral Framework, which provides therapy and support for people with autism and their families, is the second-highest ranked local company, at No. 46 on the national list, with three-year revenue growth of more than 7,300%.

Among the 29 D.C. area companies in the top 500, six are in the District, eight are in the Maryland suburbs and 15 are in Northern Virginia.

Lathrop, California-based Human Bees, a temporary staffing firm, ranks No. 1 on the national list with three-year revenue growth of more than 48,000%.

The entire 2021 Inc. 5000 list, searchable by industry and metro area, is posted online.