29 DC-area companies on Inc’s fastest growing list

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 10:13 AM

Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America includes 29 in the D.C. region in its highest 500.

The rankings are based on three-year revenue growth, and considers only companies that apply to be considered and meet requirements, such as having revenue of at least $2 million in 2019. Inc. has been publishing the list annually since 1982.

Inc. also tallies the economic impact of each metro’s fastest-growing companies. In the D.C. metro, those that made the list have total revenue of $18.5 billion, and have created almost 65,000 jobs since their inception. The median three-year revenue growth for D.C. area companies in the top 500 is 161%.

The highest ranked local company is Arlington, Virginia-based Olympic Media, an advertising and marketing firm which specializes in digital copywriting. The four-year-old company has three-year revenue growth of more than 20,000%, ranking it No. 13 on the national list.

Rockville-based Behavioral Framework, which provides therapy and support for people with autism and their families, is the second-highest ranked local company, at No. 46 on the national list, with three-year revenue growth of more than 7,300%.

Among the 29 D.C. area companies in the top 500, six are in the District, eight are in the Maryland suburbs and 15 are in Northern Virginia.

Lathrop, California-based Human Bees, a temporary staffing firm, ranks No. 1 on the national list with three-year revenue growth of more than 48,000%.

The entire 2021 Inc. 5000 list, searchable by industry and metro area, is posted online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

