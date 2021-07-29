2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
United Airlines lets passengers pre-order snacks and meals

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 29, 2021, 11:25 AM

You will be able to pre-order snacks, meals and beverages on United Airlines flights. (United Airlines/Handout)

United Airlines is adding an option for passengers to pre-order and pay for snacks, meals and beverages up to five days before their flight departs.

Previously, only premium customers on certain flights could pre-order food. United said it is the first airline to offer online preordering to all passengers.

United has already rolled out the service on a handful of flights, but said it will be available to passengers on all flights over 1,500 miles by this fall.

United is the dominant carrier at Dulles International Airport.

“Customers in our economy cabins will have an easy, convenient way to choose their snack or drink, and our flight attendants can move through the cabin faster, delivering more personalized service,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United.

Passengers will still have the option to order snacks and meals from flight attendants in-flight.

Five days before departure, passengers will receive an email notifying them when pre-order is available and what food and beverage items are available for their specific flight. Customers can store their payment information in a digital wallet on the United app or on the United website.

United’s snack boxes, served in coach class, are $8 to $10. Its à la carte menu includes chips, nuts and trail mixes.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

