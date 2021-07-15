Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » NortonLifeLock, Allstate fall; US…

NortonLifeLock, Allstate fall; US Bancorp, Celanese rise

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American International Group Inc., up $1.66 to $48.07.

The insurance company is selling a 9.9% stake in its Life & Retirement business to Blackstone for $2.2 Billion.

NortonLifeLock Inc., down $1.05 to $25.86.

The cybersecurity company is considering buying Avast.

United Community Banks Inc., up 9 cents to $30.79.

The bank is buying Reliant Bancorp for about $517 billion in an all-stock deal.

Progressive Corp., down $2.50 to $94.95.

The insurer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Allstate Corp., down $1.20 to $130.49.

The insurer reported total catastrophe losses of $752 million during the second quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., down 29 cents to $17.97.

The bank is buying FVCBankcorp in an all-stock deal.

Celanese Corp., up $1.83 to $155.96

The chemical company announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

U.S. Bancorp, up $1.83 to $58.82.

The bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up