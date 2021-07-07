Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Microsoft issues urgent security warning: Update your PC immediately

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

July 7, 2021, 8:43 AM

Microsoft is urging Windows users to immediately install an update after security researchers found a serious vulnerability in the operating system.

The security flaw, known as PrintNightmare, affects the Windows Print Spooler service. Researchers accidentally published a how-to guide for exploiting it.

Microsoft warned that hackers that exploit the vulnerability could install programs, view and delete data or even create new user accounts with full user rights. That gives hackers enough command and control of your PC to do some serious damage.

Windows 10 is not the only version affected — Windows 7, which Microsoft has ended support for last year, is also subject to the vulnerability. Despite announcing that it would no longer issue updates for Windows 7, Microsoft issued a patch for its 12-year old operating system, underscoring the severity of the PrintNightmare flaw. Updates for Windows Server 2016, Windows 10, version 1607, and Windows Server 2012 will are “expected soon,” it said.

“We recommend that you install these updates immediately,” the company said.

If there’s any good news is that the current security update is cumulative, meaning it contains previous fixes for previous security issues too.

