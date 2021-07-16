Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland, Virginia regain 368,000 jobs

Maryland, Virginia regain 368,000 jobs

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 16, 2021, 11:16 AM

Virginia and Maryland, as well as the District, posted healthy year-over-year job growth in June, though Maryland’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates fell in seven states and D.C. in June, rose in 30 and were steady in 40 states.

The District’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 7%, down from 7.2% in May and 8.9% in June 2020. Maryland’s unemployment rate in June was 6.2%, up from 6.1% in May, but down from 8.6% a year earlier.

Virginia’s June unemployment rate was 4.2%, down from 4.5% in May and 8.8% in June 2020.

The District added 25,000 jobs compared to June 2020, a job growth rate of 3.5%. Maryland regained 177,800 jobs, an annual growth rate of 7.2%, and Virginia regained 190,400 jobs compared to June of last year, a job growth rate of 5.1%.

Among states, Connecticut and New Mexico had the highest June unemployment rates, at 7.9% each, followed by Nevada, at 7.8%. Nebraska and Utah had the lowest state unemployment rates, at 2.5% and 2.7% respectively,

In June, 28 states had an unemployment rate lower than the national average of 5.9%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates and job growth by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

