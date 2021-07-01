CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Halliburton, MGM rise; MKS Instruments, Gap fall

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

MGM Resorts International, up 87 cents to $43.52.

The casino and hotel operator is buying the remaining 50% stake in CityCenter, its joint venture with Infinity World Development.

Gap Inc., down 13 cents to $33.52.

The clothing company will close all of its stores in the U.K. by the end of the year.

MKS Instruments Inc., down $7.18 to $170.77.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies is buying Atotech for $5.18 billion.

Halliburton Co., up 68 cents to $23.80.

The rising price of oil pushed shares of energy and oilfield services companies higher.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $2.46 to $157.15.

Banks and other financial companies benefitted from rising bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Simply Good Foods Co., up 66 cents to $37.17.

The nutritional foods company reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 97 cents to $44.23.

Airlines and other sectors relying on a continued economic recovery rose following an encouraging report on unemployment.

Zebra Technologies Corp., up $2.53 to $532.02.

The mobile computing company is buying automation company Fetch Robotics.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

