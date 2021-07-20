Costco to keep senior hours as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Costco says it will keep its senior hours in place, a reversal from its announcement weeks ago that it would end senior hours.

But the hours are being reduced to two days a week, according to a company update.

“Effective July 26, 2021, Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are open for Special Operating Hours from 9 to 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday,” the company posted to its coronavirus page.

The special operating hours are for those 60 and older, and for those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised — considered the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Guests will not be admitted.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told USA Today, “Instead of discontinuing, we’ll maintain hours for seniors Tuesdays and Thursdays, until further notice.”

The reversal comes as new coronavirus cases have risen across the country.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness.

Much of the worsening problem is being driven by the delta variant first identified in India.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.