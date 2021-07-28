2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 74 cents to $72.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 26 cents to $74.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was unchanged at $2.31 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cent to $2.16 a gallon. August natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 10 cents to $1,799.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $24.88 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.48 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.99 Japanese yen from 110.72. The euro rose to $1.1843 from $1.1823.

