Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 16 cents to $71.81 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 12 cents to $73.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. August heating was unchanged at $2.11 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $14 to $1,815 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 59 cents to $25.80 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.08 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1809 from $1.1808.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up