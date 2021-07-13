A taco lover’s dream job — and it pays $25,000 a month

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based spice maker McCormick has posted its first-ever listing for the job of director of taco relations.

The job will only last four months, and the person hired for it will work 20 hours a week, but the four month position comes with a $100,000 payment. McCormick is taking applications for the job online through July 20. The job will run from August through December.

Per the job description, responsibilities including keeping tabs on taco trends; trolling TikTok, and taking part in virtual calls to learn about taco offerings from taco chefs across the country and sharing those findings with the McCormick team.

The director of taco relations will also be responsible for developing content, including videos of McCormick’s social media pages, and must be able to travel to the McCormick headquarters and other taco locations across the country about 10% of the time.

Applying for the job also requires submission of a short video of original content.

McCormick’s taco seasoning, first marketed in the 1960s, is one of the top-selling taco spice mixes in the country. McCormick clams more than 200 packets of it are sold per minute.