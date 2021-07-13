Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » A taco lover's dream…

A taco lover’s dream job — and it pays $25,000 a month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based spice maker McCormick has posted its first-ever listing for the job of director of taco relations.

The job will only last four months, and the person hired for it will work 20 hours a week, but the four month position comes with a $100,000 payment. McCormick is taking applications for the job online through July 20. The job will run from August through December.

Per the job description, responsibilities including keeping tabs on taco trends; trolling TikTok, and taking part in virtual calls to learn about taco offerings from taco chefs across the country and sharing those findings with the McCormick team.

The director of taco relations will also be responsible for developing content, including videos of McCormick’s social media pages, and must be able to travel to the McCormick headquarters and other taco locations across the country about 10% of the time.

Applying for the job also requires submission of a short video of original content.

McCormick’s taco seasoning, first marketed in the 1960s, is one of the top-selling taco spice mixes in the country. McCormick clams more than 200 packets of it are sold per minute.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up