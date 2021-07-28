2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Business & Finance » Shaw penthouse for $15,000…

Shaw penthouse for $15,000 a month (but you can rent it for just 30 days)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 28, 2021, 11:10 AM

The Whyle is at JBG Smith’s 900 W St., NW.

Courtesy of Method Co.
Short-term renters have access to a rooftop pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge service and a bikeshare program.

Courtesy of Method Co.
The 95 one- and two-bedroom apartments range in size from 570 square feet to 1,100 square feet.

Courtesy of Method Co.
The $15,000-a-month penthouse has 16-foot ceilings, original artwork, two bedrooms and two baths with rain showers and full electronics.

Courtesy of Method Co.
(1/4)

There’s a D.C. penthouse at the top of a recently opened short-term apartment building that just came on the market for $15,000 a month.

But it can be rented for as little as 30 days.

It is part of the recently opened Whyle, an apartment concept from Philadelphia-based Method Co. Its 95 one- and two-bedroom apartments — that range in size from 570 square feet to 1,100 square feet — are fully furnished right down to the kitchen cupboards and drawers, and available for short-term rents from one month to a year.

The Whyle is at JBG Smith’s 900 W Street, NW, and it’s Method Co.’s first location for the short-term rental brand.

“We chose D.C. as our first location to launch because it’s a city that attracts people from all over the world for varying lengths of time,” Method CEO and co-founder Randall Cook said. “We are filling a need in the market for high-design residences, customized to feel like home, that offer flexibility for different stay lengths.”

Short-term renters also have access to a roof top pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge service, a bikeshare program, resident receptions, and housekeeping is available.

As for that $15,000-a-month penthouse, it has 16-foot ceilings, original artwork, two bedrooms and two baths with rain showers and full electronics. Housekeeping service is provided once a week.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

