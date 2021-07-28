Shaw penthouse for $15,000 a month (but you can rent it for just 30 days)

There’s a D.C. penthouse at the top of a recently opened short-term apartment building that just came on the market for $15,000 a month.
But it can be rented for as little as 30 days.
It is part of the recently opened Whyle, an apartment concept from Philadelphia-based Method Co. Its 95 one- and two-bedroom apartments — that range in size from 570 square feet to 1,100 square feet — are fully furnished right down to the kitchen cupboards and drawers, and available for short-term rents from one month to a year.
The Whyle is at JBG Smith’s 900 W Street, NW, and it’s Method Co.’s first location for the short-term rental brand.
“We chose D.C. as our first location to launch because it’s a city that attracts people from all over the world for varying lengths of time,” Method CEO and co-founder Randall Cook said. “We are filling a need in the market for high-design residences, customized to feel like home, that offer flexibility for different stay lengths.”
Short-term renters also have access to a roof top pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge service, a bikeshare program, resident receptions, and housekeeping is available.
As for that $15,000-a-month penthouse, it has 16-foot ceilings, original artwork, two bedrooms and two baths with rain showers and full electronics. Housekeeping service is provided once a week.