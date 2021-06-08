Software developer Enovational moves HQ to Franklin Square

Software and digital services company Enovational will relocate its headquarters to the top six floors of a recently renovated office building near Franklin Square named after Alexander Graham Bell.

The Aleck building, at 1400 L St. NW is a few blocks from one of Bell’s first laboratories in downtown D.C. The 1980s building, owned by Bethesda, Maryland-based The Meridian Group, recently underwent a $20 million renovation, and includes amenities like a tenant-only lounge, outdoor terrace, and workout, meditation and yoga studios.

For Enovational, its redesigned office spaces will suit its needs when it relocates next spring from its current headquarters at 1101 K St. NW.

“As a company that thrives on close collaboration and co-creation, we are thrilled to move into The Alex,” said Chief Executive Vlad Enache.

“We’ve customized our space to our needs, with specialized areas like training spaces, war rooms, user testing labs, scrum areas and a number of deep focus spaces including library rooms. Phone and pairing booths, wellness rooms and game rooms.”

Enovational designs web portals and digital apps for both private industry and government clients.

The 175,000-square-foot The Alex is being leased to tenants on behalf of Meridian by CBRE.

Franklin Square Park is one of the largest downtown public park squares owned by the National Park Service. The park itself is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation that will add an outdoor cafe, playground and repaired historical fountain.