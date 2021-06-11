Parsons expands next-gen military work with BlackHorse acquisition

Centreville, Virginia-based defense, engineering and IT security contractor Parsons Corporation will buy Herndon-based BlackHorse Solutions for $203 million.

Parsons, one of the oldest defense and engineering contractors, will expand its next-generation military, intelligence and space operations with the BlackHorse acquisition, and bring its nearly 200 employees, most with high-level security clearances, onboard.

BlackHorse’s technology focuses on converged military operations unifying cyber, electromagnetic warfare and information operations for both the Department of Defense and Intelligence community.

It also develops autonomous and distributed detection, identification and exploitation technology.

Parsons was founded in 1944 and relocated its headquarters from Pasadena, California to Centreville in 2019.

It has grown its D.C.-area presence over the past several years through several acquisitions.

Last year, it paid $300 million to acquire Colorado Springs, Colorado-based Braxton Science & Technology Group. It ranked as one of the largest acquisitions by a D.C.-area company in 2020.

Parsons has about 2,000 D.C.-area employees and almost 16,000 worldwide. It had $3.9 billion in revenue last year.

In addition to defense and security contracting, its critical infrastructure business specializes on environmental remediation as well as airport, rail system bridge and highway construction.