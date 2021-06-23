CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
One of DC’s largest roof decks is open to guests (and neighbors who pay)

Jeff Clabaugh

June 23, 2021

Capitol Hill hotel property Yotel has opened its completely redesigned 8,000-square-foot roof deck, named Deck 11, and both hotel guests and the public can use it, though there is an admission charge for non-hotel guests.

In addition to views of the U.S. Capitol, the roof deck has an 800-square-foot pool, private sun decks, resort-style cabanas, fIrepits, yard games, a DJ booth, a VIP section and a lounge offering full food and beverage service.

The food menu is from Chef Danny Chavez, who also oversees the hotel’s restaurant, Art and Soul.

The opening of Deck 11 is the third and final phase of a complete makeover of the former Liaison Capitol Hill Hotel. U.K.-based Yotel acquired the Liaison in 2019.

Non-hotel guests are charged $50 for a roof deck day pass, and both hotel guests and the public are charged $300 for cabana rentals.

Yotel Washington D.C. is Yotel’s 10th hotel under development or open in the U.S., with other hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and Long Island City. Yotel’s investors include Starwood Capital Group and Kuwait Real Estate Company.

