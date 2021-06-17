CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » MGM gamblers can now…

MGM gamblers can now saddle up to a noodle bar

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 17, 2021, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Pan-Asian restaurant Ginger has just opened Noodle Bar by Ginger on the MGM National Harbor resort floor. (Courtesy MGM National Harbor)

MGM National Harbor is operating at full capacity again, and May was a record month for Maryland’s gaming revenue. Now those gamblers at National Harbor don’t need to leave the gaming floor to recharge with a quick meal.

Ginger, MGM National Harbor’s pan-Asian restaurant, has just opened Noodle Bar by Ginger, on the resort’s casino floor.

The 28-seat bar serves noodle soups and appetizers. It also serves sake, cocktails and wine.

Sample menu items include Wonton soup, Sichuan Dan-Dan Noodle with ground pork, and Korean Oxtail soup, ranging from about $13 to about $29. The noodle bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There are six restaurants and a market at MGM National Harbor. The newest restaurant is an outpost of Vegas Mexican restaurant Diablo’s Cantina, which replaces the former Fish by Jose Andres, which closed last year.

MGM National Harbor, which closed completely because of the pandemic in March 2020, reopened with limited capacity in June. As of May 17, COVID-19 capacity restrictions were completely lifted, though some slot machine and table game seats are still blocked for social distancing.

MGM National Harbor generated $68.4 million in gaming revenue last month, 15.7% more than May 2019.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

Military leaders pushback on taking nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up