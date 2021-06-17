MGM gamblers can now saddle up to a noodle bar

Gamblers at National Harbor don’t need to leave the gaming floor to recharge with a quick meal.

MGM National Harbor is operating at full capacity again, and May was a record month for Maryland’s gaming revenue. Now those gamblers at National Harbor don’t need to leave the gaming floor to recharge with a quick meal.

Ginger, MGM National Harbor’s pan-Asian restaurant, has just opened Noodle Bar by Ginger, on the resort’s casino floor.

The 28-seat bar serves noodle soups and appetizers. It also serves sake, cocktails and wine.

Sample menu items include Wonton soup, Sichuan Dan-Dan Noodle with ground pork, and Korean Oxtail soup, ranging from about $13 to about $29. The noodle bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There are six restaurants and a market at MGM National Harbor. The newest restaurant is an outpost of Vegas Mexican restaurant Diablo’s Cantina, which replaces the former Fish by Jose Andres, which closed last year.

MGM National Harbor, which closed completely because of the pandemic in March 2020, reopened with limited capacity in June. As of May 17, COVID-19 capacity restrictions were completely lifted, though some slot machine and table game seats are still blocked for social distancing.

MGM National Harbor generated $68.4 million in gaming revenue last month, 15.7% more than May 2019.