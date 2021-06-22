CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks finished higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 closer to the record high it reached last week.

Markets were relatively calm through the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said he expects recent increases in inflation to subside soon. Markets are sitting close to their records, but that’s masked plenty of churning happening underneath the surface since the Fed’s announcement last week, indicating it may begin raising short-term rates by late 2023.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.5%, to 4,246.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.61 points, or 0.2%, to 33,945.58.

The Nasdaq rose 111.79 points, or 0.8%, to 14,253.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.85 points, or 0.4%, to 2,295.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.99 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 655.50 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 222.89 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.20 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 490.37 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 3,339.10 points, or 10.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,364.99 points, or 10.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.09 points, or 16.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up