FTC prepares to send out $125 million in refunds to people who got scammed

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 9:35 AM

If you used MoneyGram to send money to someone who turned out to be a scammer, you could get some of that money back.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice said MoneyGram’s anti-money laundering and anti-fraud programs experienced significant weaknesses — which caused a substantial rise in consumer fraud transactions.

If you used the service to send money between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2017, and it went to a scammer, you could be eligible to file a claim for a refund.

After a 2018 settlement, the FTC is distributing $125 million.

You don’t have to be a U.S. citizen or be in the U.S. to file a claim. You don’t need to pay anything to file a claim, and you don’t need a lawyer.

But you do have to file by the end of this August.

More information is available online.

