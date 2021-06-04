Farmbird brings its popular grilled chicken to Ballston

D.C.’s fast casual restaurant Farmbird, popular for its grilled chicken plates, sandwiches, salads, and roasted vegetables, has opened a location…

Farmbird has taken space at Ballston Exchange formerly occupied by restaurant Dirt, which closed in February 2020.

Farmbird ranked No. 3 last year on Yelp’s list of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat, with an average 5-star rating.

Farmbird co-founders Andrew Harris and Daniel Koslow, New York City transplants, brainstormed their restaurant plans after eating too many mediocre chicken lunches at their desk jobs.

The pair started as a catering business at Union Market, and opened their first stand-alone restaurant in 625 H Street NE in 2017. After raising $1 million from investors for expansion, they opened a second location in D.C.’s Penn Quarter, and now Ballston.

Farmbird touts its never-frozen grilled chicken plates, chickens sourced from regional farms, roasted vegetables, salads and sandwiches all made from scratch daily.

Jamestown LP’s Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use redevelopment of side-by-side office high-rises, also includes a CAVA, El Rey Tacos, Asian street food restaurant Hawkers, We The Pizza, and Shake Shack.