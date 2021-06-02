Unemployment in DC region falls to 5%

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area fell to a pandemic low of 5% in April, down from 5.6% in March.

A year earlier, the Washington region’s unemployment rate was 9.4%. The D.C. metro area’s civilian workforce was still down by almost 51,000 jobs in April, compared to a year ago.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says unemployment rates in April were lower in all 389 metropolitan areas it tracks.

Of large metros with a population of at least 1 million, Birmingham, Alabama, and Salt Lake City, Utah, had the lowest April unemployment rates, at 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

Los Angeles had the highest jobless rate, at 9.9% in April, followed by Las Vegas, at 9%.

Among all metros, Logan, Utah, had the lowest at just 2%. El Centro, California, had the highest unemployment rate in April, at 16.1%.

In total, 237 metro areas had lower unemployment rates in April than the national average of 5.7%.