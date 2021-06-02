VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Business & Finance » Unemployment in DC region…

Unemployment in DC region falls to 5%

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 11:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area fell to a pandemic low of 5% in April, down from 5.6% in March.

A year earlier, the Washington region’s unemployment rate was 9.4%. The D.C. metro area’s civilian workforce was still down by almost 51,000 jobs in April, compared to a year ago.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says unemployment rates in April were lower in all 389 metropolitan areas it tracks.

Of large metros with a population of at least 1 million, Birmingham, Alabama, and Salt Lake City, Utah, had the lowest April unemployment rates, at 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

Los Angeles had the highest jobless rate, at 9.9% in April, followed by Las Vegas, at 9%.

Among all metros, Logan, Utah, had the lowest at just 2%. El Centro, California, had the highest unemployment rate in April, at 16.1%.

In total, 237 metro areas had lower unemployment rates in April than the national average of 5.7%.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up