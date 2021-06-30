Agriculture futures jumped after the Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers planted fewer acres of corn and soybeans than expected.…

Agriculture futures jumped after the Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers planted fewer acres of corn and soybeans than expected.

Soybeans for August delivery rose 90 cents to $14.30 a bushel. Corn for September delivery rose 40 cents to $5.99 a bushel. Wheat for September delivery rose 34 cents to $6.80 a bushel.

In other commodities and foreign exchange:

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 49 cents to $73.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 37 cents to $75.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.24 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $8 to $1,771.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 30 cents to $26.17 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.09 Japanese yen from 110.52 yen. The euro fell to $1.1847 from $1.1903.

