Unemployment claims down in DC, up in Maryland and Virginia

New filings for unemployment benefits in D.C. fell last week, mirroring a national drop in filings, though initial claims rose modestly in both Maryland and Virginia.

Nationwide, 444,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor released on Thursday morning. This is the lowest weekly total since March 14, 2020, just before the pandemic began taking its toll on the labor market.

On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims totaled 454,634.

The actual number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits rose last week to 3.75 million. That figure is 111,000 more than the previous week.

Below are the initial unadjusted jobless claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the last two weeks:

DC

Week ending May 15: 1,416

Week ending May 8: 1,870

Maryland

Week ending May 15: 8,982

Week ending May 8: 8,499

Virginia

Week ending May 15: 11,504

Week ending May 8: 11,270

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.