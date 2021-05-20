MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Unemployment claims down in DC, up in Maryland and Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 20, 2021, 8:47 AM

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

New filings for unemployment benefits in D.C. fell last week, mirroring a national drop in filings, though initial claims rose modestly in both Maryland and Virginia.

Nationwide, 444,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor released on Thursday morning. This is the lowest weekly total since March 14, 2020, just before the pandemic began taking its toll on the labor market.

On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims totaled 454,634.

The actual number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits rose last week to 3.75 million. That figure is 111,000 more than the previous week.

Below are the initial unadjusted jobless claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the last two weeks:

DC

  • Week ending May 15: 1,416
  • Week ending May 8: 1,870

Maryland

  • Week ending May 15: 8,982
  • Week ending May 8: 8,499

Virginia

  • Week ending May 15: 11,504
  • Week ending May 8: 11,270

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

