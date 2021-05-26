MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Six Flags America’s Hurricane Harbor opens this weekend

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 26, 2021, 12:48 PM

Hurricane Harbor waterpark at Six Flags America. (Courtesy Six Flags America)

Hurricane Harbor, which Six Flags America calls the largest waterpark in the D.C. region, will officially open Saturday, May 29, marking the park’s unofficial start of summer.

Hurricane Harbor now has 25 water slides, including the 500-foot-long Bahama Blast inner-tube slide, and the four-story high zero gravity The Halfpipe. Its wave pool holds 800,000 gallons of water, and a winding manmade river has seven different water action zones.

There are also private cabanas.

Admission to Hurricane Harbor is included with general admission to Six Flags America. The waterpark will be open through Labor Day.

The waterpark has roots back to the 1980s and assumed the name Paradise Island in the mid-90s. It was rebranded Hurricane Harbor in 2005.

Six Flags America, in Bowie, Maryland, opened to the public March 6, the earliest opening date in the park’s 22-year history. It also expects this year to be its longest season ever.

Six Flags America is owned by Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment. It is one of 27 Six Flag-branded theme parks across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Six Flags said attendance in the first quarter at its open parks was 95% of the first quarter of 2019.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

