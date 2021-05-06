New unemployment filings in DC, Maryland, Virginia fall sharply

First-time filings for unemployment benefits last week fell in the District, Maryland and Virginia. The largest drop came in Virginia, following the national trend of lower initial claims filed last week.

Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports 498,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time during the week ending May 1, the lowest number of weekly initial claims since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Unadjusted, or not factoring in seasonal influences, initial claims totaled 504,670.

Continuing claims, or the total number of Americans receiving standard unemployment benefits, rose just slightly from the previous week to 3.69 million.

Initial jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending May 1:

DC

Week ending May 1: 1,538

Week ending April 24: 2,788

Maryland

Week ending May 1: 6,907

Week ending April 24: 8,560

Virginia

Week ending May 1: 13,447

Week ending April 24: 37,356

The Department of Labor posts weekly new unemployment filings by state online.