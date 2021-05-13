CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
New unemployment filings fall again in Maryland

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 9:29 AM

Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell for the second consecutive week in Maryland last week, though new filings rose in D.C. and were little changed in Virginia.

Nationwide, 473,000 Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, the fewest since March 14, 2020, and down 34,000 from the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, first time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 487,436.

As of the end of last week, 3.66 million Americans were receiving standard unemployment benefits, 45,000 fewer than the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that have expired or were voluntarily ended.

Initial unemployment claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, unadjusted, for the week ending May 8:

DC

  • Week ending May 8: 1,864
  • Week ending May 1: 1,551

Maryland

  • Week ending May 8: 8,098
  • Week ending May 1: 8,677

Virginia

  • Week ending May 8: 12,411
  • Week ending May 1: 12,231

The Labor Department posts weekly initial jobless claims by state online.

