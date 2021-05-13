CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » DoorDash sales surged in…

DoorDash sales surged in Q1 even as dining rooms reopen

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DoorDash on Thursday reported that its sales nearly tripled in the first three months of the year as demand for food delivery remained elevated even as U.S. restaurants reopened their dining rooms.

DoorDash said its revenue surged 198% to $1.1 billion in the January-March period. That was well above Wall Street’s forecast of $994 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

But San Francisco-based DoorDash reported a net loss of $110 million because it is still spending heavily to win new customers and expand into other services, like delivery from groceries and convenience stores.

DoorDash narrowed its net loss per share to 34 cents from $2.92 in the same period a year ago. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of an 8-cent loss per share in the latest period.

DoorDash’s sales more than tripled last year as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic closed dining rooms. But the company has said demand could slow as vaccinations progress and more people choose to dine at restaurants.

Uber Eats, DoorDash’s chief rival, also saw continued strong demand in the first quarter. Uber Eats said last week that its sales jumped 166% in the January-March period.

DoorDash’s stock was up 7% in after-market trading following the release of the earnings report. It is down 19% so far this year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up