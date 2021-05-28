CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 3:42 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 53 cents to $66.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose rose 17 cents to $69.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. June heating fell 2 cents to $2.04 a gallon. July natural gas rose3 cents to $2.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $6.80 to $1,905.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 7 cents to $28.01 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.68 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.81 Japanese yen from 109.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.2197 from $1.2198.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

