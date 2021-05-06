CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
April was 3rd-best month ever for Maryland casinos

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 8:25 AM

Maryland’s six casinos saw their third-best month ever for gaming revenue in April, following what was a record high in March.

Total gaming revenue was $162.1 million, up 11.6% from April 2019, the best comparison. In April 2020, all six casinos were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore were still limited to 50% capacity in April, due to local jurisdictional orders. The state’s four other casinos had no capacity limits, though some slot machine and table game seats continued to be blocked off to comply with social distancing guidelines.

At MGM National Harbor, gaming revenue totaled $62.4 million last month, up 2.5% from April 2019. Live! Casino in Arundel Mills had $58.2 million in gaming revenue, up 21.7% from a year earlier.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $19.7 million in gaming revenue last year, little changed from April 2019

Maryland’s three smaller casinos all had strong comparisons to April 2019, up 36.5% at Hollywood Casino, up 29.9% at Ocean Downs and up 18.8% at Rocky Gap Casino.

Of total gaming revenue in April, the state received $69.9 million, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund, 16.1% more than April 2019.

Maryland’s six casinos set an all-time record for gaming revenue in March, at $169.2 million.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-do-date casino gaming revenue online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

