Want a house in Alexandria? Bring a million dollars

In Alexandria, Virginia, the median price of a single-family home sold in March was $1.16 million — the first time ever over $1 million.

Residential real estate listing service Bright MLS reports its Home Demand Index points to high demand for single-family homes in the D.C. metro area priced above $950,000 in March.

Regionwide, home selling prices in March neared or set records.

The median selling price throughout the D.C. metro area last month was $516,000 — $16,000 more than a year ago, and a 10-year record.

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, the median price of what sold was also a 10-year high of $365,000, which is $35,300 more than a year earlier.

Sales are not slowing. Bright MLS says overall sales for the first quarter of 2021 were up 18% from the first quarter of 2020, or an additional 1,900 residential sales.

March set a 10-year record for condo and co-op sales in the District — 1,730 of them — up 35% from a year ago. Condo and co-op sales in the District powered home sales there to the best overall closing volume in a decade. Condo and co-op sales in D.C. represented 55% of all sales, the highest on record.

Pending sales throughout the D.C. metro, or contracts signed to buy a property but whose sales have not yet closed, set a record high in March, up 35% from the five-year average for the month.

Single family pending home sales in Fairfax County bounced back in March, up 74% from pending sales in February.

